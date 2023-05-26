Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdul Razzaq, the former all-rounder, said he has been very impressed with Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah.

Ihsanullah rose to prominence during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) earlier this year, where he finished as the second-highest wicket-taker.

The 20-year-old took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He has since played four T20Is for Pakistan, taking six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. Ihsanullah has also featured in one ODI but didn’t claim a wicket.

Razzaq recalled seeing the promising youngster in action earlier on and believed that he had a bright future ahead of him.

“When New Zealand came here, we selected him for the Test team. I had seen him in the National T20 Cup and he impressed me,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

