Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed said spinner Mohammad Nawaz, big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed, and the pace duo of Naseem Shah and Mohammad Hasnain are all integral members of the T20I team.

Naseem and Iftikhar were recently in action during the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which ended as a 2-2 draw.

Naseem went wicketless in the one match he played, while Iftikhar scored 129 runs, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

“We are fortunate to have Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, and Mohammad Hasnain, who [are] an integral part of the Pakistan T20 team,” Sarfaraz told Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan recently five ODIs against New Zealand, winning the series 4-1.

Iftikhar scored 122 runs in two matches, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

Naseem, meanwhile, took five wickets in three games at an average of 24, while Nawaz also played three matches but went wicketless.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Mohammad Rizwan wanted him to play, Mushtaq Ahmed on Pakistan player waiting for a long time

What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! He is ok! He is overrated! What are your thoughts on Iftikhar Ahmed? He is really good! 401 ( 69.98 % ) He is ok! 125 ( 21.82 % ) He is overrated! 47 ( 8.2 % )

Like this: Like Loading...