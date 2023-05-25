Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Colin Munro, the big-hitting New Zealand top order batsman, said Azam Khan deserves to be in the Pakistan team even though a lot has been said about his weight.

Azam has been criticised in the past for being overweight and advice has been thrown his way on what he must do to become fitter.

Despite this, Munro pointed out that if the 24-year-old wicketkeeper, who is the son of former captain Moin Khan, is one of the top batting prospects in Pakistan, then it would be a huge mistake to not include him in the national team.

“A lot is spoken about his weight, but if he is one of the best batters in the country, why not get him in there?” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam scored 282 runs in 10 matches for Islamabad United, which included two fifties, at an average of 40.28 and a strike-rate of 161.14.

