Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Martin Guptill, the New Zealand power-hitting opener, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has shown his class in the last few years.

Azam has scored plenty of runs over that period of time and played numerous match-winning knocks as well.

This has resulted in him being put right among the best batsmen in the world.

“He has shown his class over the past few years,” Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam continued his red-hot run of form in the recent white-ball series against New Zealand, which began with him making 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

He then proceeded to score 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

The T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw, but Pakistan won the ODI series 4-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Been in the news for his weight, Colin Munro backs one of the best batsmen in Pakistan for selection

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48668 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 304392 ( 75.93 % ) Steve Smith 6934 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8766 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 59 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 14033 ( 3.5 % ) Joe Root 3082 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2886 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1288 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2686 ( 0.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1317 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3555 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 795 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2432 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...