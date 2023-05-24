Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former Pakistan captain Moin Khan said wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed was rewarded for all the determination he showed and hard work he put in.

Having last played Test cricket in January 2019, the 35-year-old was finally given the chance to make his comeback in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Sarfaraz made the most of it as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“He is a determined and hardworking cricketer,” Moin, who coaches the Quetta Gladiators in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), told PCB Digital.

Sarfaraz wasn’t part of Pakistan’s team for the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Right at the top, Daren Sammy rates Pakistan batsman so highly

Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! No! Should Pakistan continue picking Sarfaraz Ahmed? Yes! 246 ( 76.64 % ) No! 75 ( 23.36 % )

Like this: Like Loading...