Right at the top, Daren Sammy rates Pakistan batsman so highly

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

New West Indies limited overs head coach Daren Sammy said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is right at the top when it comes to the best batsmen in the world today.

Sammy got the chance to work with Azam during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he was head coach of the Peshawar Zalmi.

The Pakistan star was traded to the Zalmi from the Karachi Kings ahead of PSL 8 in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The 28-year-old had an immediate impact as he captained the Zalmi to the playoffs and finished as the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“Babar in the dressing room is a great thing to have. He is one of the best batsmen in the world,” Sammy told PCB Digital.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he scored 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

Pakistan ended up winning the series 4-1 thanks to Azam’s outstanding contributions with the bat.

