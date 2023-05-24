Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shadab Khan is a match-winning player as he can perform with both the ball and bat, Mushtaq Ahmed said when talking about the Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder.

The 24-year-old was recently in action for Pakistan during their limited overs series against New Zealand.

He took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48.

Shadab then proceeded to claim three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.

Even though he didn’t live up to expectations, Mushtaq acknowledged that Shadab is a major asset for the men in green.

“Shadab is a match-winner,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

