Abdul Razzaq, the iconic all-rounder, said it is the responsibility of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to look after pace bowler Ihsanullah.

The 20-year-old was one of the brightest stars unearthed during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he troubled batsmen with his fiery pace.

Capable of bowling 150 kph, Ihsanullah finished the tournament as the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He was catapulted into the Pakistan team after his strong performances and has since taken six wickets in four T20Is at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. He also featured in one ODI but failed to take a wicket.

Given the amount of potential the young fast bowling talent has, Razzaq urged the PCB to take good care of him.

“We have to look after such bowlers, and that’s the responsibility of [the] PCB,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

