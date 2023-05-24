Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Shaheen Shah Afridi has taken aim at Mohammad Amir for his rudeness towards Babar Azam, saying the left-arm seamer can’t talk to the Pakistan captain that way.

Prior to the start of this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Amir said that he saw no difference in bowling to Azam and a tailender.

His comments haven’t sat well with many cricketers and Afridi is the latest to condemn him for it.

“I think this is not the right way to address Babar,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Afridi and Azam recently represented Pakistan in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Afridi took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50. As for Azam, he featured in all five games and scored 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

