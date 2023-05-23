Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir has defending his actions of throwing the cricket ball towards Babar Azam, saying there is nothing personal between him and the Pakistan captain.

The incident occurred during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when Amir, who was playing for the Karachi Kings, was bowling to Azam, who was captaining the Peshawar Zalmi.

A frustrated Amir hurled the ball back at Azam, which he described as a “heat of the moment” action.

“It was [a] heat of the moment thing and it was nothing personal [against Babar],” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 31-year-old finished PSL 8 with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Azam, meanwhile, ended the tournament as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches for the Zalmi, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He recently captained Pakistan in a five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: So much success in such short time, Rilee Rossouw really proud of Pakistan youngster brimming with potential

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1941 ( 65.75 % ) No! 1011 ( 34.25 % )

Like this: Like Loading...