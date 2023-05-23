Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Shaheen Shah Afridi, the left-arm star bowler, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam is the number one batsman in the world.
Azam has been enjoying great form as of late, which continued during the national team’s limited overs series against New Zealand.
The 28-year-old struck 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.
He then proceeded to score 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.
Given that he continues to lead by example, Afridi said everyone has the utmost respect for Azam since he keeps performing despite having the added pressure of captaining the team in all three formats.
“Babar Azam is [the] number one player and we respect him since he is our captain,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.
Afridi, meanwhile, took six wickets in the T20I series at an average of 26.16 and an economy rate of 8.72.
He followed that up with eight wickets in four ODIs at an average of 24.50.
