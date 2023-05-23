Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rilee Rossouw, the South Africa batter, said he is really proud of Pakistan speedster Ihsanullah as he has achieved so much success in such a short period of time.

Ihsanullah stepped into the spotlight with his performances for the Multan Sultans in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker in the competition with 22 victims in 12 games at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

“I am really, really proud of the man, he started cricket [a] couple of years ago, and he’s very new to the game. And he’s had so much success,” Rossouw was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Since featuring in PSL 8, Ihsanullah has gone on to play four T20Is for Pakistan, where he has picked up six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. He has also played one ODI but went wicketless.

