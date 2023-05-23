Image courtesy of: Unsplash
Mushtaq Ahmed said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan needs to play more red-ball cricket as it will enable him to become a better cricketer.
Shadab has only played 17 first-class matches to date, with his last red-ball game coming in August 2020 when he featured for Pakistan in a Test match against England.
With nearly three years having passed since his last red-ball match, Mushtaq has urged the 24-year-old to start playing the longer format again.
“It would be better for his overall game if he also plays red-ball cricket,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Most recently, Shadab featured in Pakistan’s limited overs series against New Zealand.
He snapped up three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48 before finishing with three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: He is number one, Shaheen Shah Afridi has huge respect for Pakistan batting maestro