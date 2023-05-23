Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Karachi Kings head coach Johan Botha said up-and-coming Pakistan all-rounder Qasim Akram is a “great emerging player”.

Akram has shown a lot of promise thus far and has been touted as a future star in the making.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), he scored 17 runs in the three matches he played for the Kings at an average of 5.66 and a strike-rate of 73.91.

Despite failing to perform in the few matches he played in PSL 8, Botha still sees amazing potential in the 20-year-old.

“Qasim Akram is a great emerging player,” he told PCB Digital.

Akram wasn’t part of Pakistan’s squad for their recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

