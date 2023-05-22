Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, the Pakistan spin-bowling all-rounder, made it clear that he never said Mohammad Rizwan was a bad player.

His comments come after Rizwan used to be part of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the team Imad captains.

The 30-year-old ended up moving to the Multan Sultans, where he has enjoyed great success as captain.

Despite losing one of Pakistan’s most consistent batsmen, Imad reiterated that he didn’t think the wicketkeeper-batsman was an underperformer.

“I never said Rizwan isn’t a good player,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8, Rizwan finished as the highest run-scorer with 550 runs in 11 matches for the Sultans, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

He then proceeded to score 162 runs in five T20Is against New Zealand, which included two fifties, at an average of 54 and a strike-rate of 139.65.

As the five-match ODI series that followed, he accumulated 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

