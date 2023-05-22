Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik, the 41-year-old Pakistan all-rounder, has called for big-hitter Iftikhar Ahmed to be included in the ODI team on a regular basis.

Iftikhar doesn’t only score runs quickly and hit the ball a long way, but he is also a handy bowler who can take wickets.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 32-year-old scored 189 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators, which included two fifties, at an average of 23.62 and a strike-rate of 126.84.

He was also part of Pakistan’s team for the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, where he amassed 129 runs, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

Iftikhar followed that up with 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a brilliant innings of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

“I want to take this opportunity to request that Iftikhar Ahmed should be part of Pakistan’s ODI team,” Malik was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

