Mohammad Rizwan has plenty of great qualities, but the best of the lot is that he admits the truth wholeheartedly, former Pakistan spinner Mushtaq Ahmed said.

His comments come after Rizwan revealed that he wanted the selectors to pick Sarfaraz Ahmed in the Test team ahead of him as he wasn’t living up to expectations.

At that time, Sarfaraz had not played Test cricket since January 2019, but the former captain returned with a bang as he amassed 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

Mushtaq applauded Rizwan for his selfless actions, saying it shows how honest and caring he is about his teammates.

“His greatest quality is that he admits the truth with open heart,” he told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently featured in the five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which Pakistan won 4-1, and scored 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

