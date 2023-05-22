He should stay, Saeed Ajmal backs key Pakistan player under fire

Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Legendary spinner Saeed Ajmal believes that Pakistan captain Babar Azam should not be removed as captain.

The Islamabad United assistant coach feels that the 28-year-old is doing a good job leading the national team, even though their recent results haven’t been great.

During their home season, the men in green were whitewashed 3-0 by England in their Test series. They then played two Tests against New Zealand, both of which ended as a draw. This was followed by three ODIs, which Pakistan lost 2-1.

But, with Azam scoring runs consistently and having led Pakistan to the final of the 2022 T20 World Cup, Ajmal has warned the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) not to take any rash decisions when it comes to the captaincy.

“Babar Azam is still doing good captaincy and should not be changed,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent Pakistan Super League (PSL), Azam led the Peshawar Zalmi and scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He then captained Pakistan in their limited overs series against New Zealand, which started with him making 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

From there, Azam proceeded to score 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a hundred and two half-centuries, at an average of 55.20.

