Abdul Razzaq, the power-hitting all-rounder, said he is confident Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah can bowl 160 kph.

Should he be able to achieve this, it would put him in the same league as legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar, who holds the record for the quickest ball bowled in international cricket at 161.3 kph (100.2 mph).

However, Razzaq pointed out that Ihsanullah, 20, has to work on his fitness and keep developing his game if he wants to bowl at such scorching speeds.

“If we work on him and he works on his fitness, I’m sure he can touch the 160 kph mark,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Ihsanullah was a standout performer in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

He was subsequently given the chance to make his Pakistan debut and has since gone on to feature in four T20Is, in which he has claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. Ihsanullah has also played one ODI to date but went wicketless.

