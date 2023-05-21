Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Wahab Riaz, the Pakistan left-arm seamer, has given credit to big-hitting batsman Iftikhar Ahmed for his outstanding performances lately.

Iftikhar has been brilliant for the men in green in the middle order as he has brought some stability. He also has the capability of scoring quick runs in no time.

This was evident during the recent white-ball series against New Zealand as he began by amassing 129 runs in five T20Is, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

The 32-year-old then got the opportunity to play two ODIs in the five-match series that followed and made 122 runs, which included a top score of 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

“Credit goes to Iftikhar Ahmed, who is in great form,” Wahab was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

