Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Abdul Razzaq said Pakistan seamer Ihsanullah deserves to continue being picked as he was one of the star performers in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

The 20-year-old was the second-highest wicket-taker with 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Since PSL 8, he has gone on to represent Pakistan in four T20Is, where he has claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. Ihsanullah has also played one ODI but failed to get a wicket.

Razzaq wants to see the 150 kph youngster continue getting chances to play, especially as he dominated against some of the best Pakistan and international players in the world during the PSL.

“We have to give chances to those who perform in the PSL,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

