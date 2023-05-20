Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Rilee Rossouw, the South Africa batsman, has expressed his amazement at the fact that Pakistan pace bowler Ihsanullah is hitting speeds of 150 kph when bowling.

The 20-year-old burst onto the scene during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he took 22 wickets in 12 matches for the Multan Sultans at an average of 15.77 and an economy rate of 7.59.

Along with being the second-highest wicket-taker in the tournament, Ihsanullah also became popular for his bow and arrow celebration when taking a wicket.

“Bowling at 150 km/h and I think it was the fastest ball,” Rossouw was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Since PSL 8, Ihsanullah has represented Pakistan in four T20Is, where he has claimed six wickets at an average of 18 and an economy rate of 7.28. He has also featured in one ODI, but went wicketless.

