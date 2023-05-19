Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Lahore Qalandars head coach Aaqib Javed said Pakistan pace maestro Haris Rauf has enjoyed a meteoric rise to success and is now one of the top T20 bowlers in the world.

Aaqib noted that Rauf was discovered through the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise’s Player Development Programme.

He was subsequently added to their squad and showcased his talent in the star-studded competition.

In PSL 8, which took place this year, Rauf played an instrumental role in leading the Qalandars to their second consecutive PSL title as he took 17 wickets in 13 matches at an average of 25.70 and an economy rate of 9.26.

“Haris Rauf was found through the Player Development Programme and he is now one of the top bowlers in the format,” Aaqib told PCB Digital.

Rauf recently represented Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he claimed nine wickets in four matches at an average of 25.

Thanks to his efforts with the ball, the men in green ended up winning the series 4-1.

