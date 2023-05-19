Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Former South Africa all-rounder Johan Botha said Pakistan captain Babar Azam “draws big crowds” as everyone gets excited to see him perform.

Botha got the chance to see Azam in action during this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL) as he coached the Karachi Kings.

Azam used to play for the Kings before being traded to the Peshawar Zalmi prior to PSL 8 this year in return for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

The 28-year-old ended up having a huge impact as he scored 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

“He draws big crowds into the stadium,” Botha told PCB Digital.

Azam just finished leading the Pakistan team in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he accumulated 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

With the skipper leading from the front once again, the men in green won the series 4-1.

