India batting great Sachin Tendulkar recalled how he barely had any time to get ready when facing Pakistan pace maestro Wasim Akram.

Explaining why, he noted that the Sultan of Swing “ran through the crease so quickly”, which put him at a disadvantage.

Tendulkar isn’t the only batsman who encountered trouble when battling against Wasim as many other world-class cricketers suffered the same problem.

“He ran through the crease so quickly you hardly had time to set yourself up,” the ‘Little Master’ wrote in Wasim’s autobiography, Sultan: A Memoir, as quoted by Cricwick.

