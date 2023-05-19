Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Mushtaq Ahmed, the legendary Pakistan spinner, said wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan proved everyone wrong when they said he didn’t belong in the national team and shouldn’t be playing T20Is.
Rizwan has become one of Pakistan’s leading cricketers in the shortest format and has consistently scored runs as an opener. In fact, he currently averages 49.07 in T20Is.
“When he was not getting a chance to play, people said that he doesn’t deserve a place in the side and he doesn’t have the ability to play T20s. However, he proved them wrong,” Mushtaq told Cricket Pakistan.
The 30-year-old was most recently in action during Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.
He played in all five games, racking up 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.
