Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson has dismissed the idea that Pakistan captain Babar Azam gets stuck in one gear when he bats.
He noted that the 28-year-old is incredibly adaptive and plays according to the situation, which has enabled him to be so successful thus far.
Since Azam is able to accelerate or go on the defensive, he has gotten Pakistan out of many troublesome situations and won numerous matches for them as well.
“He has different gears and he showed it every time,” Williamson was quoted as saying by journalist Saj Sadiq on Twitter.
Azam recently featured in the five-match T20I series against New Zealand, which ended as a 2-2 draw, and scored 130 runs at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.
He followed that up with 276 runs in the five-match ODI series, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.
Thanks to his performance with the bat, the men in green ended up winning the series 4-1.
MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Keeps me focused, Mohammad Amir on rivalry with top-tier Pakistan batsman