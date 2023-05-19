Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Martin Guptill, the attacking New Zealand batsman, said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has found the answer to consistently scoring runs.

Azam has established his reputation as one of the elite batsmen in the game as he has regularly been Pakistan’s leading run-scorer in all three formats.

Currently, he averages 48.63 in Tests, 59.17 in ODIs and 41.48 in T20Is.

“Consistency is the key, and he has been able to find a way to be consistent,” Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, Azam amassed 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

The 28-year-old followed it up with 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Guptill, meanwhile, featured in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he had a big impact for the Quetta Gladiators, scoring 310 runs in nine matches, which included a century and a fifty, at an average of 38.75 and a strike-rate of 150.48.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Not a one gear batsman, Kane Williamson says Pakistan player knows how to adapt

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48654 ( 12.14 % ) Babar Azam 304164 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6933 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8762 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 57 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 14029 ( 3.5 % ) Joe Root 3082 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2881 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1287 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2681 ( 0.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1316 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3546 ( 0.89 % ) Kagiso Rabada 795 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2429 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...