Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Mohammad Amir said he enjoys having rivalries with top Pakistan players like captain Babar Azam as it keeps him focused and on his toes.

The left-arm seamer acknowledged that it pushes him to be at his best in order to get the wicket he desires.

“These kinds of matchups and player rivalries keep players on their toes. I personally like these sorts of challenges because it keeps me focused,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Amir played for the Karachi Kings, while Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi.

Amir finished with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Azam, meanwhile, was the second-highest run-scorer in the tournament with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

He recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20. Thanks to his efforts with the bat, the men in green won the series 4-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Valuable duo, Qasim Akram on two Pakistan players who have tasted a lot of success

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1862 ( 70.37 % ) No! 784 ( 29.63 % )

Like this: Like Loading...