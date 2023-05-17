Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Qasim Akram said the Pakistan duo of Mohammad Amir and Shoaib Malik are so valuable since they possess a wealth of experience.

The 20-year-old’s praise comes after he had the opportunity to play alongside them for the Karachi Kings in this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

While he didn’t perform particularly well, amassing 17 runs in three matches at an average of 5.66, Akram was grateful for the chance to learn from Amir and Malik.

“Amir is the most experienced bowler, and Shoaib Malik is an experienced batsman,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The youngster, along with Amir and Malik, were not picked for Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand, which consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

The T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw, but the men in green triumphed 4-1 in the ODI series.

