Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Powerful New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill said Pakistan captain Babar Azam has a knack of bouncing back quickly after posting a few low scores.

He noted that the star batter doesn’t stay out of form for long as he makes up for it with a big knock.

Guptill knows how dependable and trustworthy Azam is as a batsman as he played alongside the 28-year-old for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

This year, however, Guptill was in action for the Quetta Gladiators while Azam captained the Peshawar Zalmi after being traded to them from the Kings in exchange for Pakistan big-hitters Shoaib Malik and Haider Ali.

“When he has a few low scores, he somehow finds a way to bounce back quickly and get a big score under his belt, and I am lucky enough to bat with him for Karachi Kings,” the New Zealand opener was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their white-ball series against New Zealand, where he was in tremendous form with the bat.

He started off by scoring 130 runs in five T20Is, which included a century, at an average of 43.33 and a strike-rate of 146.06.

After that, he made 276 runs in five ODIs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

The T20I series finished as a 2-2 draw, but the men in green won the ODI series 4-1.

