Islamabad United head coach Azhar Mahmood said Pakistan seamer Zeeshan Zameer worked on his fitness in the lead-up to this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Mahmood sees great potential in the 20-year-old and is glad that he is back to full fitness.

That said, Zameer only represented Islamabad United in one match during PSL 8, which came against the Lahore Qalandars.

The youngster gave away 30 runs off his two overs and failed to take a wicket.

“We worked on his fitness and he is fully fit now,” Mahmood told PCB Digital.

Zameer was not selected for Pakistan’s ongoing five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

