Mohammad Rizwan said he was happy to see fellow Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed perform well in the two-Test series against New Zealand.

Rizwan has replaced Sarfaraz as Pakistan’s go-to wicketkeeper-batsman, which led to the former captain spending a lot of time on the bench.

However, when the 35-year-old was given the opportunity to make his Test comeback against the Black Caps, he grabbed it with both hands as he made 335 runs, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

“I was happy to see Sarfaraz perform because that is what I wanted,” Rizwan told Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently played for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, where he amassed 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

As for Sarfaraz, he was not selected for the series.

Pakistan won the series 4-1.

