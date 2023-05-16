Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Quetta Gladiators owner Nadeem Omar has admitted the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise tried to sign Babar Azam for three years.

Despite his best efforts to secure the signature of the Pakistan captain, it never came to fruition.

Omar acknowledged that he doesn’t know what happened, but rued the lost opportunity, especially after the 28-year-old was traded to the Peshawar Zalmi from the Karachi Kings in exchange for Pakistan batsmen Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

“We tried our best to pick Babar, but Zalmi also needed a captain. I don’t know what happened. We have been trying to get Babar for the last three years,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently led Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

He played a key role in the victory, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Thought he could be a T20 phenomenon, Johan Botha on Pakistan player who has flopped so far

Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli Babar Azam Steve Smith Ben Stokes Suryakumar Yadav Kane Williamson Joe Root Rashid Khan Pat Cummins Shaheen Shah Afridi Marnus Labuschagne Mohammad Rizwan Kagiso Rabada Other (Comment in the comment section below) Who is the best cricketer in the world today? Virat Kohli 48653 ( 12.15 % ) Babar Azam 304142 ( 75.92 % ) Steve Smith 6933 ( 1.73 % ) Ben Stokes 8761 ( 2.19 % ) Suryakumar Yadav 57 ( 0.01 % ) Kane Williamson 14027 ( 3.5 % ) Joe Root 3082 ( 0.77 % ) Rashid Khan 2881 ( 0.72 % ) Pat Cummins 1287 ( 0.32 % ) Shaheen Shah Afridi 2681 ( 0.67 % ) Marnus Labuschagne 1316 ( 0.33 % ) Mohammad Rizwan 3545 ( 0.88 % ) Kagiso Rabada 794 ( 0.2 % ) Other (Comment in the comment section below) 2429 ( 0.61 % )

Like this: Like Loading...