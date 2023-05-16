Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Karachi Kings head coach Johan Botha admitted that he thought Pakistan batsman Haider Ali had the talent and skills necessary to become one of the best T20 cricketers in the world.

Haider was seen as a youngster full of potential and after a promising start to his international career, he failed to score runs consistently.

This has led him to be in and out of the national team as other players have started being picked ahead of him.

In the recent edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 22-year-old scored 109 runs in six matches for the Kings, which included a top score of 59, at an average of 18.16 and a strike-rate of 112.37.

“I thought this guy could be one of the best T20 players in the world,” Botha, a former South Africa all-rounder, told PCB Digital.

Haider was not selected for Pakistan’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

He is now playing for Derbyshire in Division Two of the County Championship in England, where he has amassed 157 runs in five matches, which includes two fifties, at an average of 19.62.

Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! No! Is Haider Ali the next big thing? Yes! 8161 ( 76.93 % ) No! 2448 ( 23.07 % )

