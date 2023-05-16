Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed said left-arm speedster Mohammad Amir must come out of retirement first if he wants to be selected in the national team.

Rasheed noted that if Amir does this, it will provide him with a clear picture of whether he is available for selection.

The 31-year-old retired from international cricket in December 2020, but has kept playing in domestic T20 leagues worldwide.

He has talked about the possibility of returning, but not taken any action yet.

“He will have to take his retirement back first, so we know, which players are available,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), Amir represented the Karachi Kings and finished with nine wickets in seven matches at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

He wasn’t picked for Pakistan’s recent five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Didn’t want him in the middle order, Imad Wasim on top performing Pakistan batsman

Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! No! Do you want to see Mohammad Amir play international cricket again? Absolutely! 1858 ( 70.46 % ) No! 779 ( 29.54 % )

Like this: Like Loading...