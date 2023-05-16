Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim, who captains the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), said he didn’t want Pakistan wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan batting in the middle order when he was part of the team.

Imad had earlier said that he had no intention of letting Rizwan open the batting for the Kings either as he didn’t want to break up the opening duo in place already.

Rizwan is no longer with the Kings as he now captains the Multan Sultans. In PSL 8, he was the top run-scorer with 550 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

Despite being one of the top batsmen in Pakistan today, Imad stands by his decision not to let Rizwan play in the middle order.

“We didn’t want to play him in [the] middle order,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Rizwan recently played in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He performed well with the bat, scoring 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

