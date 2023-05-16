Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Imad Wasim has denied asking for Pakistan captain Babar Azam to be traded to another team in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Azam was part of the Karachi Kings and replaced Imad as skipper, which sparked rumours of a rift between them.

Prior to PSL 8 this year, the 28-year-old ended up being sent to the Peshawar Zalmi in return for Pakistan power-hitters Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

While Azam thrived in his first season with the Zalmi, Imad reiterated that he had nothing to do with the trade, insisting that the decision was taken by the Kings’ owner.

“Babar’s trade has nothing to do with me. It was our team owner’s decision. He gave him the captaincy last year and he was the one who traded him this year,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In this year’s PSL, Azam was the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

Most recently, he led the Pakistan team in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Azam had a stellar campaign as he made 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

