Mushtaq Ahmed said Pakistan spinner Shadab Khan has “learned a lot of tricks recently” and hopes to see him use these variations in matches.
The legendary Pakistan cricketer said he found out about this when speaking to the 24-year-old.
“I have spoken to Shadab and he has learned a lot of tricks recently,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Shadab recently featured in Pakistan’s white-ball series against New Zealand, which comprised five T20Is and five ODIs.
In the T20I series, he picked up three wickets in five matches at an average of 48.
He then proceeded to take three wickets in three ODIs at an average of 56.
