Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Sharjeel Khan must “follow the fitness standards set” and perform well in domestic cricket in order to make his international return, Pakistan chief selector Haroon Rasheed said.

The opening batsman last played for the men in green in August 2021.

He recently represented the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where he failed to impress.

The 33-year-old was selected for four games, but could only muster 42 runs at an average of 10.50 and a strike-rate of 110.52.

“Sharjeel Khan will also have to follow the fitness standards set and perform in domestic and PSL to make a comeback,” Rasheed was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sharjeel was not picked for Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand, which consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

The T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw, while Pakistan won the ODI series 4-1.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Doesn’t matter if it’s Babar Azam, Pakistan quick Mohammad Amir says he has one job to do

Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes No Should Pakistan recall Sharjeel Khan? Yes 4142 ( 79.42 % ) No 1073 ( 20.58 % )

Like this: Like Loading...