Imad Wasim admitted he is glad Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Mohammad Rizwan was given a chance to prove himself at the Multan Sultans and become one of the country’s elite cricketers.

Rizwan was previously part of the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), which is the franchise Imad captains.

However, he didn’t play regularly and was subsequently picked by the Sultans in the PSL 6 draft in 2021.

He has since captained the Sultans and in PSL 8 in 2023, he was the highest run-scorer with 550 runs in 11 matches for the Sultans, which included a century and four fifties, at an average of 55 and a strike-rate of 142.85.

“I am happy that he got a chance to open for another franchise and he proved everyone wrong,” Imad was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Most recently, Rizwan was in action for Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1. In that series, the 30-year-old scored 161 runs, which included a top score of 54 not out, at an average of 53.66.

