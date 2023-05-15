Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik wants to see big-hitting middle order batsman Iftikhar Ahmed in Pakistan’s squad for the 2023 ODI World Cup in India this year.

Iftikhar has been in dominant form with the bat, scoring quick runs at extraordinary strike-rates.

In this year’s Pakistan Super League (PSL), he made 189 runs in 10 matches for the Quetta Gladiators, which included two fifties, at an average of 23.62 and a strike-rate of 126.84.

He was subsequently picked for Pakistan’s limited overs series against New Zealand, which comprised five T20Is and five ODIs.

In the T20I series, the 32-year-old hammered 129 runs, which included a top score of 60, at an average of 43 and a strike-rate of 195.45.

He then smashed 122 runs in two ODIs, which included a quickfire 94 not out, at an average of 122 and a strike-rate of 129.78.

Given his power ball striking ability and the fact that he can give Pakistan a major boost towards the end of the innings, Malik feels it would be a huge mistake if the selectors were to leave him out of the World Cup squad.

“The ODI World Cup is just round the corner and I have seen him play, he is playing really good cricket,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

The 2023 ODI World Cup is scheduled to be held in India from October to November.

