Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Shoaib Malik said Pakistan captain Babar Azam doesn’t disrespect left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir and spin-bowling all-rounder Imad Wasim.

Azam used to play alongside both players in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) when he was part of the Karachi Kings.

However, in PSL 8 this year, he was captaining the Peshawar Zalmi as he moved to the franchise in exchange for Malik and Haider Ali.

The 41-year-old veteran insisted that he doesn’t tolerate disrespect and, once again, made it clear that there is no bad blood between Azam, Amir and Imad.

“One thing should not be missing and that is respect. I have seen that Babar, Amir and Imad respect each other when they meet,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Azam recently captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

He was brilliant with the bat as usual, scoring 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

MORE PAKISTAN CRICKET NEWS: Such a good player, Martin Guptill on Pakistan batsman who may be picked more regularly

Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! No! Should Pakistan recall Shoaib Malik? Yes! 505 ( 75.26 % ) No! 166 ( 24.74 % )

Like this: Like Loading...