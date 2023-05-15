Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Martin Guptill, the New Zealand top order batsman, said Pakistan wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed is “such a good player”.

Guptill recently played under Sarfaraz’s captaincy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), where the former Pakistan skipper scored 162 runs in eight matches at an average of 27 and a strike-rate of 104.51.

Prior to that, he made his Test comeback against New Zealand, amassing 335 runs in two matches, which included a century and three fifties, at an average of 83.75.

His performance in that series has sparked conversation about whether he should be picked as a specialist middle order batsman in the longest format.

“Sarfaraz has been such a good player for Pakistan over the past few years,” Guptill was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Sarfaraz was not picked for Pakistan’s recent limited overs series against New Zealand, where the T20I series ended as a 2-2 draw and the men in green won the ODI series 4-1.

