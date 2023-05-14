Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Aaqib Javed, the head coach of the Lahore Qalandars, said there is a rivalry between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and left-arm pace spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi.

Azam and Afridi are widely regarded to be Pakistan’s best batsman and bowler respectively, but when they face each other in the Pakistan Super League (PSL), many see it as a battle of epic proportions.

Afridi possesses searing pace as he is capable of bowling over 150 kph, while Azam is a rock solid batsman and oozes style and grace.

Aaqib noted that people always looked forward to seeing the Karachi Kings playing the Lahore Qalandars, but even though Azam has moved from the Kings to the Peshawar Zalmi, he insisted that the rivalry is still alive and well. It could be argued that it has become even more intense as Afridi captains the Qalandars, while Azam leads the Zalmi.

“There was a rivalry between Shaheen and Babar and with Babar moving to Peshawar Zalmi, there will be another rivalry,” Aaqib told PCB Digital.

Both Azam and Afridi were recently involved in Pakistan’s five-match ODI series against New Zealand, which the men in green won 4-1.

Azam amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

Afridi, meanwhile, took eight wickets in four matches at an average of 24.50.

