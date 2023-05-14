He is ready, Hasan Ali backs 24-year-old to be Pakistan captain

Image courtesy of: Unsplash

Hasan Ali believes spin-bowling all-rounder Shadab Khan is ready to become Pakistan captain.

The 24-year-old is the national team’s vice-captain in ODIs and T20Is, and also leads Islamabad United in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Despite not having much experience leading the men in green, Hasan reiterated that Shadab can replace current skipper Babar Azam, who currently captains Pakistan in all three formats.

“He is ready [for the Pakistan captaincy]. He has proved himself as a captain in PSL. I think he has also lead Pakistan in two matches, so I think he is ready. If he is given the responsibility, he will avail it. He is always ready for any challenge and gives his best,” the Pakistan fast bowler was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Pakistan have endured a poor run of form recently, which has piled pressure on Azam and thrown him into the spotlight in regard to his captaincy.

There was speculation of a potential split captaincy model being adopted, but no such changes have been announced.

Recently, the national team put an end to their dismal run of form on home soil as they beat New Zealand 4-1 in a five-match ODI series.

Azam finished that series with 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

As for Shadab, he claimed three wickets in three matches at an average of 56.

Hasan, meanwhile, has been playing for Warwickshire in the County Championship in England, where he has picked up 17 wickets in four matches at an average of 19.35.

