Pakistan up-and-coming all-rounder Qasim Akram said performing well in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) is a direct pathway to getting picked in the national team.

The 2o-year-old was recently in action for the Karachi Kings in PSL 8 earlier this year, but failed to deliver the performances he would have wanted.

Akram finished with 17 runs in three matches at an average of 5.66 and a strike-rate of 73.91.

“Match-winning performances count as you know a player who performs here goes directly to the Pakistan team,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

Akram was not selected for Pakistan’s recent ODI series against New Zealand, which they won 4-1.

