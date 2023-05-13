Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Umar Akmal, the Pakistan middle order batsman, has brushed aside concerns about his fitness, saying he feels “super fit”.

The 32-year-old, who was once a rising star, insisted that he works very hard on staying healthy and insisted that people shouldn’t be worried.

In this year’s PSL, he played for the Quetta Gladiators and scored 95 runs in six matches at an average of 23.75 and a strike-rate of 186.27.

“Fitness is in front of you. I am not the only one. If you ask other players about it, they will also answer it in the same way,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan. “I have worked very hard on my fitness and I am feeling super fit.”

Akmal, who last played international cricket in October 2019, was not part of national team for the recent limited overs series against New Zealand, which consisted of five T20Is and five ODIs.

The men in green drew the T20I series 2-2, but bounced back to win the ODI series 4-1, which ended a poor run of results for them.

