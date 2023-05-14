Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani

Babar Azam, the Pakistan captain, said he sticks to the basics when going up against a “quality bowler” like Mohammad Amir.

Amir and Azam used to play alongside each other for the Karachi Kings in the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, they are now on opposing teams as Azam was sent to the Peshawar Zalmi in exchange for Haider Ali and Shoaib Malik.

Knowing that Amir possesses plenty of pace and can swing the ball too, the 28-year-old Pakistan skipper has full faith in his batting fundamentals.

“When I play against any quality bowler, I stick to my basics,” he was quoted as saying by Cricket Pakistan.

In PSL 8 this year, Azam finished as the second-highest run-scorer with 522 runs in 11 matches, which included a century and five fifties, at an average of 52.20 and a strike-rate of 145.40.

As for Amir, he took nine wickets in seven matches for the Kings at an average of 23.33 and an economy rate of 8.07.

Most recently, Azam captained Pakistan in their five-match ODI series against New Zealand.

He played an instrumental role in leading the men in green to a 4-1 win as he amassed 276 runs, which included a century and two fifties, at an average of 55.20.

