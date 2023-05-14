Image taken by: Bimal Mirwani
Mushtaq Ahmed, the former Pakistan spinner, said Shadab Khan may have fitness problems due to the fact that he is similar to iconic big-hitter Shahid Afridi.
Explaining further, Mushtaq said both Shadab and Afridi are “three-in-one” players, whereby they perform with the bat, ball and in the field.
Since they do well in all three departments, it can increase their chances of getting injured or suffering from fitness issues.
“He has fitness problems sometimes maybe because he is three-in-one player like Shahid Afridi i.e. he performs in batting, bowling and fielding,” he told Cricket Pakistan.
Shadab recently played for Pakistan against New Zealand and took three wickets in five T20Is at an average of 48.
In the five-match ODI series that followed, he finished with three wickets in three games at an average of 56.
